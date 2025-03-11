Terrible stories are cautionary tales of the crazy turns a culture can take when it stops trusting kids to do almost anything on their own.

So here are 10 cautionary tales and four reasons for hope.

Child Reported Walking: As, ahem, I was the very first person to report, Georgia mom Brittany Patterson was charged with “reckless conduct” when her son, 10, walked to town (pop: 370) without telling her. Cops handcuffed Brittany in front of her kids and threw her in jail — which is not reckless conduct at all. Now, Child Protective Services wants Brittany to always track her son. Because walking could, theoretically, lead to bicycling.

Child Reported Bicycling: “The police were called because my eight-year-old was riding her bike on our street,” Kentucky mom Kay Eskridge Reported. The cops said a woman had called them, “upset that a child was outside.” Reason enough for law enforcement to get involved! Because biking could, theoretically, lead to frolicking.

Child Reported Frolicking: Obtained this year, the four-page Montgomery County Public Schools Playground Supervision Recess Procedures for Playground Aides states (among other things) that recess monitors must “caution children if it appears that emotions and excitement are mounting to a point where incorrect actions may soon result.” You certainly don’t want kids to feel excitement mounting! It could lead to something really crazy — like exploring!

Child Reported Exploring: British TV star Kirstie Allsopp let her son, 15, take a three-week rail trip around Europe with his pal, 16. When she Tweeted how proud this made her, she was reported to Child Protective Services. A caseworker told Allsopp her file could remain open for another 10 years. In case she does anything else warranting an investigation. Like, theoretically, her son gets sunburnt.

Child Reported Sunburnt: J.D. and Brittney Lott travel across America with their eight kids, Instagramming their adventures. An anti-Christian Reddit group trolls them. When the group sees baby #8 looking reddish, they call CPS to say the Lotts were abusing him. CPS orders the family to report for immediate medical inspection, or a national manhunt would commence. All eight kids passed with flying colors.

Children Warned About Trees: Toronto has banned tobogganing on 45 hills, as these might have “hazards such as trees, stumps, rocks, rivers or roads.” Understandable! No one wants kids outside where there are trees.

Children Constantly Watched: The $100 billion child tracking device market is now expected to reach $500 billion by 2030, according to trend-watchers. Parents are demanding panic buttons, fall detection, and apps that automatically unlock the door for their kids or turn on the lights. That way, kids are spared the difficult job of getting into their homes without adult assistance.

Children Trying to Hide: A study found that time spent in college dining halls is down 40% as anxious students eat alone in their dorm rooms. It’s the next best thing to eating in the back seat on the way to soccer!

Children Driving Parents Nuts: The Surgeon General’s “Parents Under Pressure” report found that parents are much more miserable than others the same age. If only parents could get some time to recharge by, say, sending the kids out to walk, bike, or toboggan, or…