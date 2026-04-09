I have a question for you: Which is the more important story?

The husband of Kristi Noem, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, donning fake breasts and participating in online “bimbofication” fetish forums.

The wife of New York mayor Zohran Mamdani expressing antisemetic and pro-terrorist views online.

Your answer, and whether you’ve heard about one, both, or neither of the stories, probably says something about your tribal affiliation. And speaking of tribal affiliation, our culture’s most influential journalists and comedians have made it clear which they regard as the more important story.

Byron Noem’s fetish has been mocked by SNL and The Daily Show and covered by many of the most famous brands in news.

But what about the wife of Zohran Mamdani?