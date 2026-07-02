The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Tildeb's avatar
Tildeb
11h

Wonderful essay. Thank you for the reminder. It is timely and much needed.

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Dylan's avatar
Dylan
9hEdited

Excellent essay. Well-written, thought provoking and insightful. A pleasure to read.

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