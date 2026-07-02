Every Fourth of July, Americans celebrate freedom as though it were the nation’s birthright.

The Declaration of Independence is read once again. Fireworks fill the sky. Politicians speak solemnly about liberty, democracy, and the sacrifices of those who secured them. We remember the courage of the Founders, the tyranny they rejected, and the remarkable nation they built.

This year, I will experience that ritual differently. It will be my first Fourth of July as a lawful permanent resident of the United States—not yet a citizen, but no longer merely an observer. Like many immigrants before me, I have a peculiar advantage. I did not inherit America as a birthright. I had to choose it. And perhaps for that reason, I find myself thinking less about what America guarantees than about what America requires.

That requirement begins with a question we remember far less often than the Declaration itself: the question that haunted the Founders long after the ink had dried.

Could a free people actually remain free?

That was never an obvious proposition. If anything, history suggested precisely the opposite. Republics had risen and fallen for centuries. Revolutions had overthrown kings only to replace them with emperors, dictators, or mobs. Liberty, where it appeared at all, had proven breathtakingly fragile.

The American experiment, then, was not simply a declaration of independence from Britain. It was a wager against history itself. It rested on the audacious belief that ordinary men and women, left largely to govern themselves, could build and sustain a free society over generations.

The American Wager

Two hundred and fifty years later, that wager is still being tested.

It is tempting to think of liberty as something natural. The Declaration itself seems to invite that conclusion. “We hold these truths to be self-evident,” it begins, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights…”

It is one of the most consequential sentences ever written.

Yet there is an important distinction hidden within it—one that has become increasingly blurred in modern political discourse. Rights may be natural, but liberty is not.

Learning to Be Free

The Founders knew that human beings possess natural rights by virtue of being human. No king grants them. No legislature creates them. They belong to us before government exists and remain ours even when governments fail to recognize them.

But possessing a right and possessing the habits necessary to preserve that right are entirely different things.

We are born capable of language, yet we spend years learning how to speak. We are born capable of reason, yet we spend a lifetime learning how to reason well. In much the same way, we may be born with an equal claim to liberty, but we are not born knowing how to live as free people.

Liberty is not an instinct.

It is a learned discipline.

Children understand desire long before they understand restraint. They understand grievance long before they understand due process. They instinctively appeal to authority when they believe themselves wronged and instinctively resent authority when it frustrates their own wishes. None of this is surprising. It is simply human nature.

Civilization exists, in large part, to shape those instincts into something more durable. There is a line, often attributed to Hannah Arendt, that “every generation of Western civilization is invaded by barbarians; we call them children.” Whether or not Arendt said it in precisely that form, the insight is true enough. Every generation begins where the previous one began—not with formed adults, but with children who must be introduced to the habits that make ordered liberty possible: patience, responsibility, reciprocity, self-restraint, and the ability to disagree without abandoning the rules altogether.

None of these qualities emerge automatically.

Every society faces the same challenge: transmitting these habits before they are forgotten.

This is not a new problem. One of the oldest stories in the Western tradition makes precisely this point. In the biblical account of the Exodus, the Israelites leave Egypt physically in a matter of weeks, but spend decades in the wilderness learning how to live as a free people. Escaping Pharaoh is one thing. Acquiring the character necessary for liberty is another. The journey out of bondage is dramatic; the formation of a people capable of self-government is slow, frustrating, and often thankless.

The Founders understood this problem in political form. They were not merely asking whether Americans could overthrow a king. That had already been done. The harder question was whether a people liberated from monarchy could acquire and preserve the habits necessary to govern themselves.

This is what makes the American Founding so remarkable. It was never merely a political project. It was a civilizational one.

The Declaration answered why government exists. The Constitution answered how political power should be constrained. Neither document, however, could answer a more fundamental question.

Who would produce citizens capable of living under such a system?

The Constitution could restrain a president. It could divide power between competing branches. It could establish elections, courts, and legislatures. What it could not do was teach a child honesty, courage, or self-control.

A bill of rights can protect free speech, but it cannot teach someone how to argue in good faith. A constitution can limit government, but it cannot produce citizens capable of limiting themselves. The habits of liberty had to be learned somewhere else.

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America’s Little Platoons

The Founders understood that liberty could not be secured by constitutional design alone. Constitutional government presupposes constitutional citizens. A free society requires men and women who have already learned to govern themselves before they presume to govern a republic.

Seen this way, the American experiment was not merely a system to be engineered, but a civilization to be cultivated.

Its success depends not only upon elections and constitutional design, but upon the countless smaller institutions that exist beneath politics itself: families, schools, churches, neighborhoods, businesses, civic organizations, and voluntary associations. These are the places where liberty is practiced long before it is defended in politics.

More than half a century after the Declaration, Alexis de Tocqueville crossed the Atlantic to discover why this improbable republic seemed to function so differently from the democracies Europe expected it to resemble.

His answer was not simply the Constitution.

It was the American people.

Again and again, Tocqueville observed something that struck him as almost peculiar. Whenever Americans encountered a problem, they did not first look to government for a solution. They formed an association. They built churches, established charities, created schools, organized civic groups, and joined volunteer organizations. Where Europeans often expected the state to act, Americans instinctively acted together.

To many modern readers, this sounds quaint. To Tocqueville, it was the secret of American liberty.

These associations were not merely practical. They were civic training grounds. Every church committee taught cooperation, every town meeting taught compromise, every jury taught responsibility, and every civic organization reminded people that citizenship was not something performed every four years in a voting booth but practiced continuously in everyday life.

Liberty, he realized, was not sustained primarily in Washington.

It was rehearsed in thousands of ordinary communities long before politics ever entered the picture.

Edmund Burke arrived at a remarkably similar insight decades earlier when he described what he called society’s “little platoons.”

Burke understood that loyalty to civilization does not begin with abstract devotion to humanity. It begins much closer to home.

Our first obligations are not to mankind in the abstract but to our families, our neighbors, our congregations, our communities. It is there that we first encounter responsibility, reciprocity, trust, and sacrifice. It is there that people gradually learn that freedom does not mean doing whatever one wishes, but living among others who possess the same freedom.

The little platoons are not competitors to liberty. They are its training grounds. This is perhaps the most neglected lesson of the American experiment: government can protect liberty, but society must produce citizens capable of using it.

This understanding of liberty also helps explain why the American Revolution ultimately differed so sharply from its French counterpart. Though both spoke the language of rights, they held very different assumptions about the primary purpose of politics.

The American Idea

The American Revolution focused on liberty. The Constitution that followed devoted itself almost entirely to limiting power through checks, balances, federalism, and divided authority. The assumption was that free citizens, living within a healthy civil society, would pursue their own flourishing while government remained carefully constrained.

The French Revolution increasingly pursued equality as a political project. Over time, achieving ever broader visions of equality justified concentrating power in the very institutions that had originally been created to protect freedom. Equality became something government would produce rather than something grounded in equal human dignity before the law.

This distinction is often misunderstood.

The Declaration’s famous claim that “all men are created equal” is not a promise that every inequality will disappear. It is the moral foundation for liberty itself. If no one is born with a natural right to rule another, then government must derive its legitimacy from the consent of equals rather than the birthright of kings.

Equality explains why liberty belongs to everyone. It was never intended to replace liberty as the central aim of constitutional government.

That distinction may seem philosophical, but its consequences are profoundly practical. How a society understands liberty determines the institutions it builds, the virtues it rewards, and ultimately whether it can remain free.

America 250

The Fragility of Free Societies

The distinction also matters because modern political debates increasingly assume the opposite. We speak as though liberty were something governments deliver, courts defend, or constitutions guarantee. Those institutions are undeniably essential. Without them, freedom quickly gives way to arbitrary power. But they cannot perform the quieter work upon which free societies ultimately depend. They cannot teach citizens that losing an argument is not oppression, that being offended is not the same as being harmed, or that disagreement is not a threat to be managed by authority. Those lessons are absorbed through culture, habit, and example, often so quietly that we scarcely notice them—until they stop being transmitted altogether.

We often imagine civilization as something permanent, as though once a society discovers liberty, constitutional government, or the rule of law, those achievements become self-sustaining. History offers little support for that comforting belief. Freedom is the exception, not the rule. Throughout history, most people have lived under kings, emperors, dictators, warlords, or tribal chiefs. The historical question is not why authoritarianism keeps returning. The question is why liberty appeared at all.

The answer cannot simply be better political institutions. Institutions matter enormously, but they are themselves products of culture. A constitution does not descend from heaven. It reflects the assumptions of the people who write it and the people expected to live under it. If those assumptions disappear, the words remain while their meaning slowly changes.

The Constitution says remarkably little about how citizens should behave. It does not contain chapters on honesty, courage, humility, or civic virtue. It assumes that these qualities will be cultivated elsewhere. The Constitution is a framework for ordering political power. It was never intended to become the nation’s moral educator.

That responsibility belonged to civil society. The Founders did not expect government to produce good citizens. They expected good citizens to produce good government. Today, we increasingly invert that expectation, asking politics to solve problems earlier generations understood to be cultural.

We ask legislatures to repair loneliness, courts to resolve moral disagreements, schools to replace families, and bureaucracies to cultivate civic virtue. When these efforts inevitably disappoint, the usual conclusion is that government simply needs to do more.

The Founders would likely have drawn the opposite conclusion.

They understood that when political responsibility expands, it is often because some other part of society has weakened. When families become weaker, schools are asked to do more. When neighborhoods lose cohesion, governments attempt to recreate community through policy. When churches decline, politics increasingly becomes the source of moral identity and shared purpose. Citizens begin looking to centralized authority for responsibilities that were once learned locally, through relationships with one another.

The result is not merely a larger state.

It is a weaker society.

July Fifth

Perhaps this is why free societies ask so much of their citizens. Freedom requires patience because democratic politics is slow, tolerance because our neighbors inevitably hold different opinions, and responsibility because free people must bear the consequences of their own choices. Above all, it requires self-government—not merely in the political sense, but in the personal one. Before we can govern a republic, we must first learn to govern ourselves.

None of this comes naturally. Our instincts often point elsewhere. Human beings seek certainty, security, belonging, and comfort. We prefer immediate solutions to complicated problems and simple moral narratives to uncomfortable ambiguity. We are drawn toward authorities who promise to remove uncertainty from our lives, whether they appear in the form of kings, bureaucracies, ideological movements, or charismatic leaders.

Authoritarianism rarely announces itself by demanding the surrender of liberty. It promises relief: relief from insecurity, relief from conflict, relief from responsibility, relief from difficult decisions. That promise has tempted free societies for as long as free societies have existed.

Which brings us back to the Fourth of July.

Every year we celebrate the moment thirteen colonies declared themselves independent from a distant king. It is a moment worthy of celebration. But if we stop there, we misunderstand the true significance of the American experiment. The harder work began the following morning.

Declaring liberty required extraordinary courage. Preserving it requires ordinary virtue. It depends less upon dramatic moments than upon millions of quiet decisions repeated every day: parents teaching responsibility rather than entitlement, teachers cultivating curiosity rather than conformity, neighbors helping one another without waiting for instructions from distant authorities, citizens arguing passionately without forgetting that their opponents remain fellow citizens, and communities solving problems together instead of assuming every challenge belongs to someone else.

These rarely make headlines. Yet they are the invisible architecture upon which every visible freedom rests.

The genius of America was never simply that it declared men free. Many revolutions have promised freedom. America’s distinctive contribution was the conviction that free institutions could endure only if they rested upon a free people—citizens formed by families, strengthened by communities, shaped by faith, educated in civic responsibility, and accustomed to solving problems together long before they entered politics.

That was the wager. It remains the wager. The American experiment was never merely an experiment in self-government. It was an experiment in whether free people could raise another generation capable of remaining free.

That experiment did not conclude in 1776. It is renewed every time a civilization decides whether it will merely celebrate liberty—or teach it.

For those of us who came to America by choice, this is perhaps the first duty of gratitude: not merely to enjoy the freedoms we found here, but to help preserve the habits that made them possible.

Rights may indeed be self-evident.

Liberty never is.