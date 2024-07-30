Braver Angels is just the kind of organization we need during an election year. Check out their mission:

Americans on opposite sides of the political spectrum don’t only disagree on issues — they increasingly dislike one another.



This growing partisan animosity is the crisis of our time and threatens our nation. Braver Angels exists to address this challenge.

Various friends of mine who have attended Braver Angels events go on and on about how much they loved the experience. At the events, Reds, Blues, and Yellows (independents) can be open about their beliefs, speak freely, and connect deeply, even with people who see things differently.

Team Coddling Movie has had the pleasure of collaborating with Braver Angels on a number of screenings of The Coddling of the American Mind movie, including the April screening in New York that featured Jonathan Haidt and a screening at the Braver Angels national conference.

Most recently, Braver Angels hosted a virtual screening of the movie and invited Courtney and me to sit with them for an in-depth discussion.

I hope you enjoy the discussion, and Courtney and I want to express our gratitude to all those who participated and especially organizers Donna Murphy and Ivan Kaisan.

We were also pleased when Ivan informed us that, years ago, one of our other films, Can We Take a Joke?, was also the subject of a Braver Angels screening and discussion.

