Dear Coddling Movie Community,

I wanted to share a part of a recent review of The Coddling movie by the popular site Film Threat. Reviewer Ethan Padgett gives the film a 10 out of 10 movie score and writes:

Ted Balaker’s documentary is a must-see film! … I have to say this is the most clear-cut explanation of Gen Z’s health and social problems. At the same time, the film hammers down why it is important to be an independent thinker and avoid binary thinking … It is all visually explained with contemporary news footage and scrapbook-style animation by Hector Herrera and Pazit Cahlon. The animation is complemented by Luis Torres’ urban comic book aesthetic. These creative choices help us see the ugliness of cognitive dissonance and delve into the extreme emotions of the students … The Coddling of the American Mind is a self-reflective humanist piece that shapes a brighter future for the next generation of Americans.

The Coddling of the American Mind movie is available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and right here on Substack, where paid subscribers can watch it, as well as our extensive library of bonus footage (we call them DVD extras!) as much as they want.

All the best,

Ted

Our 60% off sale ends Friday! If you’ve ever wanted to become a paid subscriber, this is the time to do it!

If you haven’t seen this video yet, you’re in for a lovely couple of minutes: Utah mom Stephanie Read read Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation, got to the chapters we helped out with (the ones for parents and schools), and took them to heart.

As she told Instagram: “At the end they have this challenge, like, let your kid do something without a parent…so it can build confidence for them.”

That’s literally The Let Grow Experience, where the assignment for kids is: “Do something new, on your own, WITH your parents’ permission but WITHOUT your parents! (Here’s the free version for parents, and the free version for schools!)

When Stephanie asked her kids what they wanted to do, Wells, 7, said: go into Chick-fil-A and order by himself:

letgroworg A post shared by @letgroworg

What’s greatest about this video is…everything:

The fact the mom worried…but let him go anyway.

The fact her son LOVED the whole thing…even though he was so nervous, afterward his legs were “STILL SHIVERING.”

The fact that the mom didn’t give him a phone!

The fact that her son wants to do it AGAIN!

And most of all: The fact the mom put this out there for the world to see.

Mom and son after their triumph

At Let Grow we get to see this process every day: Parents tell us their stories. Schools share their students’ Let Grow Experiences. It’s always so sunny. Once a parent lets go and their child kid does something on their own, both generations are so proud and happy! The joy muscles out the fear.

You Can Be Scared AND Brave

Stephanie Read gave up her own comfort for a little stretch so her son could GROW. Then she got to see it with her own eyes. What a reward!

And watching one mom do this can inspire so many more — like this one, Ericka Andersen!

ericka_andersen A post shared by @ericka_andersen

We’re thrilled that Stephanie’s story has reached millions, and so has the reality: Letting your kid do something on their own is one of the greatest gifts you can give them.

Share

Bring the The Let Grow Experience to your school—it’s free. And for more resources visit Let Grow, where this piece originally appeared.