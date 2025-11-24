Bill Maher occupies a rare space in our culture.

So many entertainers and commentators simply preach to the converted, but Maher does more than that. He’s able to persuade a wide swath of America to listen to him. What’s most remarkable perhaps is his ability to reach our nation’s most leftward tribe.

At first that might sound counterintuitive. Maher has remained an outspoken man of the left for decades, so we should assume lefties would remain his core audience. But, over the last decade or so, the “correct” lefty worldview, indeed the correct worldview overall, collapsed into a narrow range of opinion shared by only about eight percent of Americans.

The British research organization More in Common refers to members of this tribe as Progressive Activists, but I prefer to call them Eight Percenters because focusing on that relatively small figure helps maintain perspective. It is, after all, easy to overstate the ranks of the Eight Percenters. That’s because they’re especially active online and they’re especially likely to post about politics. It’s also because they’re overrepresented in our cultural institutions.

So when the Great Chill swept across our land, it didn’t just silence conservatives and libertarians. It also silenced a great many moderates and lefties.

But it didn’t silence Maher.