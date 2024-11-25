Photo by Braňo on Unsplash

With the COVID pandemic behind us, many Americans opened their eyes to Big Pharma and how it influences Big Government.

Now with the election behind us and RFK Jr. set to head the Department of Health and Human Services, I’m excited for Americans to learn about Big Food and how far its tentacles stretch into Big Government. The next step in freeing ourselves and our children will be to take a closer look at Big Education. Parents got a sneak peek during mandated zoom school a few years back, but let’s zoom out even further and see the….scam?

When my son was an infant, my parents wanted to open up a 529 savings plan for him. They are first-generation Korean immigrants so college, preferably a college ranked in the top 20, is a must.

They lived in a different state than me so I looked into any state differences in regulations. If they opened up an account in my state and not the state they lived in, they wouldn’t get any tax deductions for their contributions. So I told them to open one up in their home state. I also ensured that the account could be transferred to their other grandchildren without penalty according to their plan regulations.

Either I was delusional in thinking that my son wouldn’t need the money for college because I would strike it rich or he would get a full-ride somehow because he’d become some amazing super child or perhaps the thought that maybe college will not be the best path for him planted itself in my mind.

At that time, if you withdrew from a 529 savings plan and did not use the funds for higher education, you might have to pay a penalty and taxes on the interest accrued. So basically you locked up your money for years for the investment house to make money off of fees for nothing. You can rollover some of it to a Roth IRA for your child, but they limit that to only $35,000 for a lifetime. Last time I checked, most people needed to save way more than $35,000 to cover higher education expenses.

But my parents wanted to get ahead of the game for their grandchildren. My parents went to college in South Korea where tuition rates for the top schools in the country aren’t nearly as high as US colleges today. The top universities in Korea are known as “SKY”—Seoul National University, Korea University, and Yonsei University. Today, the average tuition rates for these schools range between $4,000 and $6,000 USD per semester.

The top schools in the US are known as “HYPS”—Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford. These are the schools the liberal elite parents want their children to attend. Tuition and fees for one year at HYPS range between $57,000 and $62,000. FOR ONE YEAR! This doesn’t include room and board, so tack on another $20,000 for nine months of food and shelter.

When parents look at those numbers, a 529 savings plan seems like the smart, logical choice. We are fed the idea that to be good parents, we must sock away as much money for our children for college in case they get into a “good” school according to the US News and World Report ranking. This ranking started in 1983 and the criteria they use is very dubious, but that is for another post.

We are wedded to the idea that a degree at one of these top institutions will set up our child for a life of success. And success equals happiness, right? We are constantly fed the message that college and maybe even graduate school will be a part of your child’s life, so start saving for it now.

Be a good parent and keep the gravy train flowing to the federally-funded institutions.

The Limits of 529

Keep in mind that 529 savings can only be used for “eligible education institutions” — that is, an accredited institution that participates in the federal student aid program. If you want to enroll in Masterclass or a local writer’s workshop or writing course, you’re out of luck and need to pay out of pocket. If your child wants to attend a Christian college, you’ll have to read the fine print in regards to using any 529 savings.

There are about twenty colleges in the US that do not accept grants from the federal government or participate in the federal financial-aid or student-loan program. The schools do this to preserve their liberty and independence. They are typically Christian schools and offer their own financial aid or merit scholarships. Most of the schools on this list are not considered eligible institutions for 529 savings.

When I applied to college in 1995, the 529 savings plan did not exist. It didn’t start until the year after, when it was included in the Small Business Job Protection Act, which had little to do with saving for college. I don’t think my family had much saved for college costs.

I took out some government subsidized student loans for undergrad, and I received some merit-based scholarships. I applied to maybe five schools—basically a random pick from whichever shiny brochures came to my mailbox plus a few schools my Korean mother thought worthy—in other words, an Ivy league school.

Also by LB —

Sexual Propaganda Comes to Young Adult Fiction: I don’t want my son reading about fragility and unhealthy sexuality

Battle Hymn of the Homeschool Mother: How I Went from “Model Minority” to Member of the Counterculture

Applying to College Today

Today it is not uncommon for students to apply to twenty schools.

That is twenty application fees between $50 and $100 each, and such fees don’t count as an eligible item under the current 529 savings plan rules. No college in the US will prevent you from applying. They will gladly take your application fee money. In fact, they are promoting a false hope to everyone—“Yes! you may get into our school because we have a ‘holistic’ admissions process. You may have that special je ne sais quoi that we want! There is no test score cut off. Everyone should apply to their dream school!”

But the truth is elite colleges admit students they need or need to please. Who do they need to admit? They need to admit athletes and legacies.

If you’re a university, how do you increase your competitiveness? By having tens of thousands of students apply for 1500 spots.

Crew, lacrosse and fencing teams need to be filled. Many parents know this and play that angle as well. Why else has youth sports gone into overdrive in the last generation? If Harvard recruits you as an athlete, you have about an 85% chance of getting in. After these spots are filled, there isn’t much room left for anyone else.

The overall acceptance rate for Harvard today hovers around 3-4%. But if you split it among legacies, athletes, early decision, and regular admission, there is much greater variety. Legacies and donor-related applicants are accepted at a rate between 34-42%. Even early decision applicants get in at 9%. All this has been well-documented and written about in books such as Jeff Selingo’s Who Gets In and Why, Daniel Golden’s The Price of Admission, and Lauren Rivera’s Pedigree: How Elite Students Get Elite Jobs.

Share

When you look at it in general terms, elite college students can be divided into two groups—wealthy and not, with the overwhelming majority in the wealthy division. Even if you look at the minority student population, most of them come from wealthy enough backgrounds to pay for the college counselors and tutors, go to the right private feeder high schools, and play the right expensive travel sports.

Recruited athletes probably come from some of the wealthiest families as well. There may be “diversity” on an Ivy league campus, but not economic diversity. As we have witnessed in the last decade, this homogeneity amplifies the campus community’s power to control what its members think and do.

Not to mention that the lower the acceptance rate of a college, the higher they get ranked.

If you’re a university, how do you increase your competitiveness? By having tens of thousands of students apply for 1500 spots.

Since much of the incoming class at elite colleges is already slotted for legacies, athletes, early decision applicants, and maybe musicians (colleges also have orchestras to fill), how many true open spots are there? A couple hundred?

How else can you explain Palo Alto’s Stanley Zhong, who’s story is not unique.

Zhong scored 1590 on his SAT’s, carried a 4.42 weighted GPA, and launched his own e-signing start-up on Amazon Web Services a few years prior. He applied to 18 schools and got rejected from 16 of them. His school choices weren’t all HYPS-like. His rejections included UC Berkeley, UCLA, University of Michigan, Georgia Tech, University of Illinois, UC Davis, and UC San Diego. That’s some “holistic” admissions process.

I hope Zhong’s parents didn’t squirrel away their savings in a 529 plan.

The goals of the liberal elite trickle down to mainstream America. So we still internalize the idea that college is the only way to succeed, and we work our way down the college-ranking list. We believe this to be true, obviously, because the federal government believes so much in this “dream” that they give out student loans like candy.

So if Big Education didn’t get your parents’ and grandparents’ money in a 529 account, they hope to get your future earnings via student loans. How easy is it for someone to be student loan-approved for four years of full tuition and board? Too easy.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Normalizing Student Debt

When I was in my late 20’s, I reunited with a childhood friend who went to any Ivy league school for both undergrad and medical school. He had just started working as an emergency room physician and told me he had about $200,000 in student loans to pay back. So basically would be a slave to his job for quite a while.

And if you don’t pay back your student loans?

Well, the government can withhold your tax refunds, your paychecks, and ruin your credit so that you’ll probably never get a mortgage or car loan. Even if you file for bankruptcy, you may not be off the hook for student loans. The only surefire way out is death.

However, you can use 529 savings to pay back student loans. But your lifetime limit is $10,000. You also cannot use 529 savings for health insurance while in college (even if it’s a health plan offered by the college), extracurricular fees, transportation costs, or college application and testing fees.

Basically in order to attend college, you’ll still need a source of money as a student even if you have a healthy 529 savings fund. And that money source can be a student loan. It’s like the system is trying to trap you in debt. “Oh, but it’s good debt!” you’ll hear.

Twenty years later, I’m still paying back student loans from graduate school. The verdict is out if it was worth it or not. I stopped working in my industry years ago, but my student loan provider still expects the monthly payment.

Why did college get so expensive?

The answer is still eluding me, but I think it has to do with protecting the elite social class, the invention of the 529 savings plan, and the student loan industry. The average cost of a 4-year college has nearly doubled since I was an entering freshman over 25 years ago. When you look at HYPS schools—the tuition costs have nearly tripled!

In 1995, tuition, room and board and fees for Princeton was about $25,000 per year. Today it’s pushing $85,000. I guess that’s why Rob Henderson calls them “luxury beliefs”—you have to be rich to believe them.

It seems like financing college is more like the DeBeers diamond engagement ring marketing scam, er….campaign. They said an engagement ring should cost three months salary and soon it became a normal convention. Did the idea that a good college education should take 30 years of student loan payback become normalized as well?

But there is good news.

Searching for Silver Linings

Under the tax cuts of 2017, a new law came into effect in 2018 that allowed 529 savings toward K-12 school tuition including private schools (up to $10,000 per year). Parents could use these funds for school choice. Even though it’s a new federal tax law, some states do NOT follow it in regard to 529 plan usage for elementary education. These states are California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York and Oregon. Do you see a pattern?

How can states prohibit you from spending your own money on current necessary education costs?

It’s akin to a grocery store taking your money now, and saying, “Well, you could possibly be even hungrier in the future, so I’ll let you take home that steak in five years. It doesn’t matter if you’re hungry now. Just wait. The steak will taste so much better in five years. But we have these Fruit Loops for free today. These will fill you up and nourish you until you’re ready for the steak.”

Public school is not free. The cost is your child’s life.

The rise of Education Savings Accounts represents another silver lining.

ESAs allow families to spend publicly-funded accounts on approved educational purposes. As of January 2024, 13 states offer ESAs. These states include Arizona, Arkansas, Utah, Iowa, Montana, South Carolina, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia. Some states do restrict these accounts to special needs children or low income families, but it seems regulations keep loosening and these ESA programs may become available for all students.

My home state expanded its ESA program to include all students just last year. It has allowed so many families to pick the best education method for their children—private school, hybrid, and even homeschool. If awarded this scholarship, a family receives about $7,500 per child toward K-12 expenses. Expenses aren’t just tuition but can be books, museum memberships, science kits or sports equipment.

Fortunately, there’s even more changes in pre-college education options coming. Our 47th President just pledged to parents like myself who homeschool their kids that he will eliminate taxes on up to $10,000 a year per child on all costs associated with their child’s education. He also wants to ensure that homeschool families are entitled to the full access of benefits available to non-homeschool students, including participating in athletic programs, clubs, after-school activities, and educational trips.

Hopefully those pesky states that don’t follow federal law start listening to their citizens. Parents, especially those stuck in poor-performing school districts, are sick of being force-fed a subpar product in public education. If society is telling us that getting into a good college is at the finish line in the race to success, then for poor families, Big Education is swiping their legs right under them by forcing them to attend their local under-performing public schools.

Public school is not free. The cost is your child’s life.

It’s not like public education hasn’t made false claims before to keep their seats filled. Jonathan Haidt’s substack After Babel, just posted a great essay on how the EdTech revolution failed students. All these expensive digital devices were pushed into classrooms and onto students to honor a 1:1 ratio—a device for every student. Studies show there has been no significant improvement in learning since this digital revolution. But you know where there was improvement?... in device makers’ pockets.

This public school supported program only created addicted customers for life. Big Education must have borrowed Big Food and Big Pharma’s playbook for this scam. Of course the wealthy already knew this. Their kids go to device-free schools on beautifully landscaped campuses with access to plenty of nature and sunshine.

But even before this failure, let’s not forget the “whole language” debacle.

Somehow back in the late 80’s, public school systems were convinced this was a superior approach to teach reading. Phonics weren’t needed, and kids could magically learn to read using context and pictures. In fact, phonics instruction was actively discouraged amongst teachers. It turns out after decades of this phonics-free foolishness, schools simply created more illiterate students. More than half of US students are not reading at grade-level today. The only winners were those who peddled their whole language curriculums to the schools, making a nice profit.

Today Big Education is trying to convince you that young students spending circle time mulling over what preferred pronouns they may want when they grow up is good for their mental well-being. Who’s peddling these lesson plans? Have you heard of the Collaborative for Academic, Social, Emotional Learning? CASEL started in 1994 to help students learn self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making. Do you know what else helps kids with these exact same skills—free play. Free play which is literally free!

The cost of implementing CASEL in your school ranges from $250 per individual (teacher) to several thousand dollars for a “comprehensive school-wide implementation programs including staff training and ongoing support.”

And today you get a bonus. According to its website, CASEL also “incorporates DEI initiatives by actively promoting equity-driven considerations across its core competencies.” In 2021, the American Rescue Plan set aside $170 Billion for K-12 public schools. Preliminary review of state ARP plans in 2021 show that more than 80% of plans include SEL (social emotional learning) and half of those explicitly mention CASEL.

More Stanley Zhongs

Thinking back to the story of Stanley Zhong, he is actually one of the lucky ones. His rejections allowed him to take an alternative path and not waste time and money at college. He quickly learned that college wasn’t necessary to achieve his goals. He interviewed at Google and got hired. Apple, Google, Tesla, Netflix, Meta and even many jobs in the US government do not require a college degree.

To steal a phrase from the VP, I hope we all can be unburdened by what has been. I hope we can envision a more flexible future for our children. We shouldn’t blindly follow the path the mainstream culture offers us. These thoughts are not new.

American philosopher Allan Bloom wrote The Closing of the American Mind back in 1987 criticizing higher education in the US. He warned of the devaluing of free thought on campuses.

Bloom stated:

“The most successful tyranny is the one that removes the awareness of other possibilities.”

I still believe in the American Dream. But what makes this country so great is that there are many different paths to get there and we are free to define what our individual American Dream should be.

A pricey tuition bill or fancy diploma is not a requirement.