The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Lisa Napolitano, J.D., Ph.D.'s avatar
Lisa Napolitano, J.D., Ph.D.
21h

“Engaging with divisive concepts should be part and parcel of the higher education experience.” I agree completely. This is how people learn to critically evaluate ideas. Ideological divisiveness is not dangerous. Groupthink and mandating what people should believe is dangerous and obviously violates the 1st Amendment. Let these concepts sink or swim on their own merits in the marketplace of ideas.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1d

The USA has been contentious since day one. That is our strength, not our weakness. I'd go so far as to say that all concepts worth considering are divisive concepts.

But I have a problem with those who want to judge others by their own set of values, while rejecting the right of the others to judge them by those same values. Progressives are notorious for calling others bigots, while refusing to answer to claims of their own bigotry. To claim that all white people are responsible for slavery is absurd, and bigoted as hell. If anyone wants to discuss it in class, that's fine with me. But both sides must get equal opportunities to make their case, which doesn't always happen.

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