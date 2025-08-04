The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NY Expat's avatar
NY Expat
1d

How did you get your child Mad Magazine? They stopped publishing new material, I thought?

I’m trying to figure out how to get my almost 7 year-old some of the stuff I had: Electric Company Magazine, Mad, Cricket. I know Cricket is still around, and Electric Company is long gone. Just trying to find equivalents (the “pox on all your houses” ethos of Mad is sorely needed right now)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ted Balaker and others
LB's avatar
LB
1d

Great and true lessons!

No Back to home school for me! I'm still an Asian Tiger Mom - we homeschool year round! (insert evil laugh). We do, only because my son gets a lot of breaks throughout the year b/c of travel or what have you, so the summers are when we are more consistent.

As for boring tests - my son recently had to take his first nationally standardized test this past spring. He was gagging at all the science and math questions which felt like Greta Thunberg wrote them. Every question was related to climate change and carbon footprints.

Although the lockdowns were terrible, it helped opened the eyes of so many parents to some of the garbage of public school.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Balaker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture