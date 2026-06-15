The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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sister eel's avatar
sister eel
12h

Very interesting perspective. I would argue that the tension between internet culture and the fiat value of a college degree is not just about pathways to success, but also about access to knowledge. I would also argue that the growing attraction of young people to non-collegiate tech-centered pathways to success was already well underway in 2002 -- I graduated in 2000 myself, and the tightly regulated landscape you describe in 2002 does not quite ring true. Lots of people thought they'd be able to learn some coding or whatever and get rich in tech without pursuing a serious college education; there was plenty of "alternative" pop culture questioning the American Dream narrative, etc; the culture of reality tv was very much presaging the culture of internet fame soon to come. If I were to pick a cultural tipping point in this whole progression, I might pin it to the release of the iPhone.

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MVN's avatar
MVN
10h

Is that all that different than kids in the past wanting to be pro athletes and movie stars?

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