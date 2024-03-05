Attack of the Eight Percenters: Why We’re Releasing Our Movie on SubstackThe story behind “The Coddling of the American Mind” - Part 2 of a 3-part seriesTed BalakerMar 05, 2024∙ Paid25103Share“Little Pink House” at the Bentonville Film Festival - (L to R) Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn, producer Ted Balaker, writer-director Courtney Moorehead BalakerDear Readers,Below you’ll find Part 2 of a 3-part series. Part 1 can be found here.All the best,TedThis post is for paid subscribersWatch the filmAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in