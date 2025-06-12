Argue Like You Care
We’re not just losing the skill to engage—we’re losing the will. But hope is not entirely lost.
For almost a year, I’ve been trying to convince my son to join his school’s debate club. He’s a sharp thinker—methodical, logical, and quick to spot contradictions—and he regularly holds my wife and me accountable when our explanations fall short. He doesn’t let us coast on vague answers or fuzzy logic.
We’re better parents for it.
But my push for debate isn’t just about nurturing his talents. It’s rooted in a broader concern that still sounds hyperbolic when said aloud: that people who can engage in rational conversation and tolerate offensive ideas might just be the ones who save our democracy.
I know—it sounds dramatic. But look around. Reasoned discourse isn’t just in retreat; it’s being devalued altogether. Hot takes dominate. Ad hominem attacks pass for argument. Cancellation and moral grandstanding routinely replace curiosity and dialogue. Why slog through the effort of engaging across difference when vilification is easier—and, increasingly, more rewarded?
What’s being lost isn’t just skill. It’s a civic disposition—a basic commitment to the idea that we owe one another argument, not aggression. That we should seek to persuade, not overpower.
Instead, our public discourse increasingly mimics the logic of power. As David Brooks recently wrote in The Atlantic, reflecting on his own political naïveté, “The strongman understanding of power is on the march. Power is like money: the more the better.” He was referring primarily to the political right, where the impulse to dominate is now worn openly.
But the problem is more widespread than partisan orientation. From Congress to school board meetings, the pursuit of power—either directly or by proxy through politicians—has replaced the pursuit of persuasion and understanding as the goal of engagement.
And when power is the goal, moral principles like honesty, compassion, and fairness don’t serve you. They slow you down. So does any real commitment to debate or deliberation. If the objective is to win, then caring about others—or the truth—is for losers.
I recently saw this dynamic play out close to home. A regional Republican party demanded that a local school district eliminate its DEI programming—specifically, its DEI coach and its compliance with the state’s teacher diversity policy—or be reported to the federal government as violating an Executive Order. My frustration wasn’t about who was making the demand or what the topic was. What troubled me was their refusal to engage honestly. No argument. No evidence. No good-faith effort to persuade. Just an ultimatum, justified solely by the belief that federal power could override local deliberation.
As I wrote in a local newspaper:
“How can a political party feel so strongly about a matter that they demand an immediate response to their ultimatum but are unwilling to detail the nature of their objections or engage the concerns of community members who would be affected by their actions? I can’t help but suspect they don’t see a need to do either of these things because they believe they can leverage their power at the national level to steamroll any concerns or challenges at the local level.”
The problem isn’t just that we’ve lost the ability or capacity to engage productively; it's that so many have stopped caring about it altogether.
And yet—strangely—I still have hope.
Not the blind kind. I’m more of a “you gotta show me something” than a “hope springs eternal” type of guy. But recently, I was shown something. I spent three days in Washington, D.C., with liberals, conservatives, libertarians, and independents—people who don’t agree on everything but who still value honest exchange. We spent time trying to identify shared ground to improve education policy and practice. It was civil, engaging, and productive.
Similarly, as a school board member, I’ve seen what principled disagreement looks like. I’ve seen people listen, reconsider, respectfully lay out their arguments, and even change their minds. Despite the trickle-down of performative power plays from the national to the local level, spaces for genuine, good-faith engagement still exist. These experiences remind me that the civic disposition I’m worried about hasn’t entirely vanished. It’s just under-modeled and undernourished.
Which brings me back to my son. In thinking about these larger issues, I realized that it’s not really about the debate club. It’s about cultivating a deeper habit of mind and heart—a desire to understand, to listen, and to argue with integrity. I want him to develop standards for evaluating his and others’ reasoning. And I want him to care about getting better at all of this—not to win arguments, but to be a better citizen, friend, and thinker.
That’s the disposition I want for him. And that, more than any policy or platform, is the disposition I want for our country, too.
He’s a psychologist and a dad. For more from , visit his substack , where this piece first ran.
Respectfully, this is the weakness that got us here.
We’re not suffering from a lack of debate—we’re drowning in it. Endless dialogue has become a substitute for moral clarity and shared conviction. The problem isn’t unwillingness to engage—it’s the dangerous belief that all ideas deserve our time to engage. DEI, CRT, and gender ideology have proven themselves to be—at best—dead ends, and at worst roads to hell. They corrode truth, fracture community, and invert virtue.
Sometimes the right response isn’t to argue—it’s to say no, clearly and unapologetically.
Power, in and of itself, is not the enemy. What destroys a republic is not power, but its abdication in the face of radicalism masquerading as compassion. If one side is willing to weaponize institutions while the other clings to infinite good-faith deliberation, then we don’t merely lose the argument—we lose the culture. The longer we pretend these failed frameworks deserve another round of debate, the more precious time we waste in rebuilding a moral and civic order worthy of preservation.
Train your son to reason, yes. But also train him to recognize when the time for persuasion has passed and the time for conviction has begun.
I must have dozed off for twenty years, like Rip van Winkle. Apparently, progressives no longer have a stranglehold on the NEA, the AMA, ABA, and the media.
Apparently there are now progressives beseeching conservative controlled school boards to let the parents have a say in their children's education. Conservative lawyers must be railroading progressives all over the country on absurd charges. I guess that it is now conservatives who are promoting censorship under the absurd guise of preventing 'misinformation' and disinformation'. And it must be that conservatives are suing the ass off of anyone who would dare to suggest that elections aren't squeaky clean. It must be conservatives who routinely wreck city downtowns with impunity. But conservatives could not get away with any of this without complicity from the MSM, so I presume that conservatives now control PBS, NPR, CNN, MSNBC, NYT and WaPo.
Or did I misread the article?