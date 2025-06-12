The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Respectfully, this is the weakness that got us here.

We’re not suffering from a lack of debate—we’re drowning in it. Endless dialogue has become a substitute for moral clarity and shared conviction. The problem isn’t unwillingness to engage—it’s the dangerous belief that all ideas deserve our time to engage. DEI, CRT, and gender ideology have proven themselves to be—at best—dead ends, and at worst roads to hell. They corrode truth, fracture community, and invert virtue.

Sometimes the right response isn’t to argue—it’s to say no, clearly and unapologetically.

Power, in and of itself, is not the enemy. What destroys a republic is not power, but its abdication in the face of radicalism masquerading as compassion. If one side is willing to weaponize institutions while the other clings to infinite good-faith deliberation, then we don’t merely lose the argument—we lose the culture. The longer we pretend these failed frameworks deserve another round of debate, the more precious time we waste in rebuilding a moral and civic order worthy of preservation.

Train your son to reason, yes. But also train him to recognize when the time for persuasion has passed and the time for conviction has begun.

I must have dozed off for twenty years, like Rip van Winkle. Apparently, progressives no longer have a stranglehold on the NEA, the AMA, ABA, and the media.

Apparently there are now progressives beseeching conservative controlled school boards to let the parents have a say in their children's education. Conservative lawyers must be railroading progressives all over the country on absurd charges. I guess that it is now conservatives who are promoting censorship under the absurd guise of preventing 'misinformation' and disinformation'. And it must be that conservatives are suing the ass off of anyone who would dare to suggest that elections aren't squeaky clean. It must be conservatives who routinely wreck city downtowns with impunity. But conservatives could not get away with any of this without complicity from the MSM, so I presume that conservatives now control PBS, NPR, CNN, MSNBC, NYT and WaPo.

Or did I misread the article?

