Nobody likes a know-it-all.

What’s worse is when know-it-alls don’t really know it all. What’s worse still is when they fall on their faces again and again and refuse to admit their blunders.

No wonder so many Americans have soured on experts.

Consider a recent three-hour debate hosted by podcast superstar and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Douglas Murray and Dave Smith were set to tangle about the Israel-Hamas War, but much of the exchange focused on the role of experts in shaping opinion. Douglas Murray, an accomplished war correspondent, was agitated to find himself engaged with Smith, a comedian who has never even visited the Middle East.

