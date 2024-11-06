Did you know that a vote for Donald Trump is a vote against women?

That’s what a very fired-up Michelle Obama asserted during a recent speech. There’s just one problem—actually, more like 37 million. That’s roughly the number of women who voted for Trump.

How would Obama make sense of these women?

Maybe they’re traitors. Maybe they’re suffering from internalized misogyny. Maybe, as movie star Julia Roberts suggests in a political ad, they're being bullied by the ‘Merica Men in their lives. (Beware of middle aged white dudes sporting eagle-flag caps!)

But no matter how famous, two women can’t speak for all women.

Yes, it’s true that, by a margin of about 10 percent, more women side with Kamala Harris, but that still leaves about 42 percent of women who chose Trump, and exit polls suggest the figure may be higher. That doesn’t mean they all chose him enthusiastically. Some women pulled lever with delight, while others held their noses.

But this isn’t about one election or one candidate because Eight Percenters’ problems loom larger than any one election or candidate. The mavens of the monoculture want us to believe that the only acceptable choice for a woman is to agree with them. From pop culture to the media and academia, they concoct a world where being a real woman means being really progressive.

They might not be able to tell you what a woman is, but they know it determines how women should think about politics. They use tribe-based peer pressure to enforce conformity.

If you’re not with us, you’re one of those gross thems.

You want to sit at the cool kids’ table with Michelle and Julia, right?

They’re still living in junior high, but countless other ladies have moved on. From Trumpies to TERFs, American women exhibit enough viewpoint diversity to vaporize the pretend word the monoculture keeps trying to tell us is real.

What Do Women Want?

Women tell pollsters the issue they care about most this election is inflation. They’re more likely to trust Harris than Trump on that issue, although the gender gap shrinks a bit.

But good economic times come and go. So let’s consider an issue that’s always at or near the top of any discussion about women’s issues—abortion. The monoculture peddles the idea that to be a woman is to be pro choice, but when pollsters put the question to actual women, what do they say?

According to Gallup, 42 percent of women say abortion should be legal in all circumstances. That’s the same as the percentage who say it should be legal only under certain circumstances. Yes, recent years show support for “always legal” gaining ground, but only time will tell if that’s a long-term trend or a temporary blip related to the buildup to and fallout from the overturning of Roe v Wade.

And here’s another interesting wrinkle: 12 percent of women say abortion should be illegal in all cases. That means the view that abortion should always be legal is a minority view among women. And surveys that offer only a few choices mask even greater viewpoint diversity.

When it comes to abortion, it’s clear there’s no one “official” women’s view.

Share

Related

New Problems for the Monoculture

Other emerging women’s issues make the monoculture even more uncomfortable. Take transgenderism. Here pollsters offer less plentiful data, and they’re also less likely to sort the issue by sex. Yet women’s problematic opinions still shine through.

According to a Pew Research poll, nearly all demographic groups agree that gender should be determined by sex “assigned at birth.” Only Democrats and Dem leaners disagreed. Even those aged 18 to 29 were split 50/50. (By the way, did you notice how pollsters quickly adopt activists’ “assigned at birth” phrasing?)

A plurality of women say views on gender are changing too quickly. And when it comes to sports, 69 percent of Americans agree that athletes should only be allowed to play on teams that match their biological sex. Large and growing numbers of Republicans and Independents share that view. Among Democrats, that view has also grown in popularity and now represents a thin plurality (48 percent).

Now it’s time to play one of these groups is not like the other!

Only one demographic group says biological males should be able to play on female teams (and vice versa). Take a wild guess which one it is.

OK, here’s a hint: it’s the same group that breaks with the rest of America on issues like free speech, defunding the police, and racial preferences. That’s right—the Eight Percenters!

“Excellent” … “Terrific” … “Great. Important. Eye-opening”

(Steven Pinker, Harvard psychologist … Michael Smerconish, CNN … Chris Gore, Film Threat)

Help spread The Coddling movie’s message of antifragility, free speech, and hope:

Watch the movie on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Substack.

Rate and review it on those platforms and at Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB (where the film currently enjoys a 9.2 rating).

Ask your friends to do the same.

So Many Problematic Women

It’s easy to understand why Eight Percenters want to conflate womanness with progressiveness. If you can pressure women into voting your way by calling them names, then you’ve saved yourself a lot of work. Persuasion is hard, but fomenting tribalism is a shortcut to power. It’s popular because it works.

But Eight Percenters are getting lazy, and their calls for conformity don’t work like they used to. Latinos aren’t buying it. Neither are Asians, blacks, or women. And the issues laid out above represent just some of the ways that women aren’t getting with the progressive program.

From Hollywood to Harvard to Manhattan’s media centers, members of the monoculture have done their damndest to keep ladies in line. Yet women still value family over career (sorry, Katy Perry). They still don’t really care if their office is an even mix of men and women (maybe they’re more focused on character traits). And even with all the talk of representation, only half of women think it’s important for a woman to be president in their lifetime.

Maybe the problematic half prioritizes values above identity.

Maybe America’s problematic ladies are unfazed by celebrities who deem them anti-woman because they’re more concerned with being pro-human.

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here on Substack or on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.