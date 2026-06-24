The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
13h

The educational system has rightly been called the ivory tower. It's a wonderful place, full of thoughts and ideologies, and very isolated from reality. You would think they be would aware of that, but most are not. Their idea of reality is foisted off on all of us as if it essential truth.

With going to school and teaching. I had been within the educational system for twenty two years before I went out into the real world at the age of twenty eight. And that's when I got my REAL education.

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Flatulus Maximus's avatar
Flatulus Maximus
7h

I graduated high school 55 years ago (yikes!), and even then there was tremendous pressure to go to college. My guidance counsellors, parents, everyone urged me. I should say here that I got a good basic education in high school. Climate change, DEI, etc. weren't on the radar yet. But I succumbed to the pressure, against what turned out to be my better judgement. I absolutely hated it. I knew I'd had enough after 12 years of public school, and should have resisted. I left after a year, and worked to pay off my modest debt. A few years later a new community college opened in my area, and I was ready to learn again. I took courses that I thought would be useful in my working life like technical writing, public speaking, and accounting, along with a core of liberal arts. It was a great experience, and I use what I learned there every day. But I think Mr. Gould was right to encourage his brother to explore alternatives. I wasted time, energy, and money by not doing so right at the start.

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