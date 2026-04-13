The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

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LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
10h

It's so strange that a greater percentage of our high school students are getting great AP scores...yet at the same time, nearly 40% of our college freshmen are in remedial classes because they come to campus not ready for actual college-level classes. Colleges have had to create new remedial classes to get the kids caught up before letting them take English 101. I'm sure the new math of AP African studies could explain it.

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Steven Zegas's avatar
Steven Zegas
9hEdited

Excellent. You guys should team up with FAIR!

https://www.fairforall.org/fair-in-education/

And SPHERE!

https://www.sphere-ed.org/classroom-content

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