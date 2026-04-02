If you think those in entertainment, media, and higher education avoid certain topics out of fear, you’re right. But there’s another reason why selective outrage reigns in elitist circles — ignorance.

Certain stories, even really important ones, just don’t puncture the bubble that shields them from certain types of reality.

The bubble that covers the Thirty Mile Zone was in effect during the last Oscars ceremony. I realize nearly two weeks have passed since the event, and that makes the story “old news.” But stick with me because the real news is that the story wasn’t news.

Here’s what I mean.