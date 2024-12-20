Like so many of you, I’m rooting for some semblance of a free speech culture, less groupthink, an end to mob madness, and a reversal of the creeping barbarism we’ve seen over the past decade. (No, words aren’t violence. Yes, it’s wrong to murder people for being CEOs.)

And I want to be optimistic about the future.

I’m on the lookout for good news. But there’s good news and then there’s wishful thinking.

I keep hearing about how we’ve supposedly passed “peak woke,” or we’ve reached the end of woke, or the end of Cancel Culture, or the end of some other fill-in-the-blank tedious trend.

Some people I respect a great deal have made such declarations, but I believe those declarations are premature, myopic, beside the point, or just wrong.

I wanted to explain why, but when I started writing, it ballooned into something too sprawling for me to keep my day job. So I figured I’d take a step back and simply present you with a list of pithy reasons to be pessimistic about the future—because I know that’s what you want to hear as you prepare for your Netflix Bad Christmas Movie Watch-a-thon!

I expect to elaborate on my list in the future, but until then I hope you can still enjoy Hot Frosty.

