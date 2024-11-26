Isn’t it great how the holiday season always comes right after election season!

What a fine time to break bread with family members you rarely see—except on social media, where their posts on politics, parenting, food, religion, and more make your eyes roll and your blood boil.

And how I hate those, “How to Talk to Your Ignorant Family Members During the Holidays” lists that appear this time of year. The smugnorance is just too much, and even the attempts at open mindedness often come across as insincere.

So does that make me a hypocrite for coming up with my own list? Maybe, but I’m doing it anyway.

Please enjoy/endure my list. I’ve mixed good advice with bad, so the choice is yours!

Here’s how to talk to your family members during the holidays …